Local strawberry crop delayed by wet weather



Where are the strawberries?

Local growers are dealing with the wet and cool weather delaying picking practically all produce but strawberries are the big ask,” said John Mason from Mason Farms. “We are dealing with a two week delay in

picking strawberries due to the wet cool weather we have been experiencing.

“We hope to start picking next week if the sun stays out and rain subsides, but last year we were picking by June 4th;” added Mason.

Strawberry lovers will have to be patient, thanks to Mother Nature.