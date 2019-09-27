Local Student who won Statewide Congressional Line Redistricting Contest catching attention of the Erie County Executive

A Mercyhurst University Student who won a Statewide Congressional Line Redistricting Contest is catching the attention of the Erie County Executive.

Mercyhurst Student Logan Ford won the contest, which had participants re-draw congressional districts that would benefit voters instead of political parties.

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper is on the bipartisan Pennsylvania redistricting reform commission.

She says it is good citizens are getting involved in the redistricting process. She added at some point, the committee could ask Logan Ford to be a part of their decision making process.

“I think that they can draw the lines better than most people in elected office. Then, it would go to the legislature who would get to reject or accept that map,” said Kathy Dahlkemper, Erie County Executive.

Ford won a $5,000 cash prize for the contest. Ford said it took him a few weeks to re-draw the congressional lines.