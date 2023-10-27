A local catholic school invited their students to have fun some halloween fun outside of the school hours.

St. Luke Catholic school held their annual Ghostly Gala for preschool through fourth grade students.

One preschool teacher said it’s a free event that the p-t-o puts on that allows students to trick or treat throughout the school and meet their teachers in a non-classroom setting.

The teacher says activities include face painting, bounce houses, and dance parties.

“Our students love being able to come to this school and bond together outside of school it just really allows them to form that family relationship that we really emphasize here at St. Luke’s it allows the families to get to know each other and allows them to see oh my daughter talks about you,” said Rebecca Stanopiewicz, pre-school teacher at St. Luke Catholic School.

The teacher said the ghostly gala was open for all families to enjoy.