Students at Clymer Central School got some real-world experience thanks to a food truck purchased with a $165,000 federal grant.

To work on this food truck, students must go through an interview process and formal food safety training.

Once hired, the experience teaches additional real-life skills, from inventory planning and workflow to pricing strategies and budgeting. Students were even the creative minds behind the design of the food truck, fittingly named “The Cove.”

“When I go to college I want to do l food and beverage, hotel work and all that other stuff, so it has definitely helped for counting money back, counting change back, taking orders, working quick on your feet,” said Roman Wassink, food truck student worker.

Students who work on the food truck are paid minimum wage when working events with profits earned used to sustain the program.

They also volunteer their time and talents for fundraisers to support student activities.