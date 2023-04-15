About 100 students are heading to one local university campus to learn more about science and technology.

Dozens of students are engaging in hands on “STEM” activities at Penn State Behrend’s campus. The event was free to the public.

One professor said it’s a way of getting kids interested in science at an early age.

“We know that students put things in their mind well before the high school years. So, it is those late-elementary, early-middle school years where they start to explore and investigate and they learn what they like. They learn what they don’t like and so we’re hoping to introduce them to things that maybe they don’t have at home,” said Traci Halmi, associate teaching professor of chemistry at Penn State Behrend.

30 Penn State Behrend volunteers helped out with the event.