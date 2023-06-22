It’s the world’s largest swim lesson taking place at 500 pools around the globe.

Students from the MLK Center summer program headed to Splash Lagoon water park. 20 students in the Erie region are participating in the world’s largest swim lesson.

This event is hosted each year to prevent drownings and promote saving lives with swim lessons.

One organizer said this is especially important to think about during the summer months.

“Fun time in the summer, everyone loves to go to the pool and stuff like that, so when you do go to the pool our goal is for these kids to not have to worry about, you know, I don’t know how to swim or I can’t go do that because I can’t get in the water, I’m not a good swimmer. Just trying to give them as much advice as we can possibly give them being lifeguards. It’s a really great opportunity to bring kids in from the community,” Chandler Dalton aquatics manager for Splash Lagoon.

After the lesson children received free lunch and admission to the water park.