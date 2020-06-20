Local summer attractions will open as Erie County enters into the green phase

Erie County will be entering into the green phase which means some local businesses and tourist attractions can now open after being closed for over three months.

Splash Lagoon is now opening their doors on Friday June 26th. The owner Nick Scott said that Splash Lagoon will be opening at half capacity.

“There’s some pent up demand. People want to get out, they want to spend time with their families, they want to have fun. Of course they have to do it in a safe way so our team is ready,” said Nick Scott, Owner of Splash Lagoon.

Scott said that people have been calling to ask about when Splash Lagoon will open. Scott explained that social distancing will be enforced at the water park.

“With over 120,000 square feet we will be at fifty percent of our occupancy, so they’re will be plenty of room to social distance,” said Scott.

Over at Waldameer Park, the president of the park said they will open during the green phase. Though the exact date is still uncertain, they hope to be open by July 4th weekend.

“If all goes well with the health board and our plans, we hope that we can open by July 4th,” said Steve Gorman, President of Waldameer Park.

Gorman added that Waldameer may start charging an entrance fee in order to keep track of how many people are entering the park.

“We have free admission. Typically you can walk in and we probably will not be able to do that because we’ll have to control our capacity. The only way to do that is to have you pay before you get in to track how many people are coming through the door,” said Gorman.

Both Splash Lagoon and Waldameer are accepting applications for lifeguard and general employee positions.