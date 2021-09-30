Local summer favorites close their doors for the season

Summer felt somewhat more normal this year, but the season is now coming to an end as two local favorites closed Thursday for the season.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the owners say that they had a good year.

The last reminders of summer are now over as Sara’s and Creamland close their doors for the season. For Mwenze Muzeza, he goes to Sara’s every single day to pick up his wife from work and enjoys his favorite treat, a vanilla ice cream cone.

Sean Candela, the owner of Sara’s says they had a good season.

“I think more people are much more relaxed this year, you know, the outdoor atmosphere, Presque Isle, it was a relief,” Candela said. “I think people are really happy this year.”

“It’s so nice today, I said we have to go get ice cream,” said Vicky Mintsiveris, an Erie resident. “I picked them up from school and said ‘We’re going to go to Sara’s’ and it’s so nice here.”

Some families say their favorite part is supporting local businesses.

“You know, Creamland is such a lovable, local place,” said Kolby Gannoe, a resident of Erie. “We love supporting local, so you really can’t go wrong with anything you get here. We are just happy to try anything.”

“The year was good. As the season went on, things kind of calmed down a little bit,” said Colleen Loeslein, owner of Creamland. “We got rid of the little snaggly line we had going here. We we able to space customers out, trying to keep everything as normal as possible.”

Both restaurant owners say even with the COVID-19 pandemic, both places had a good year. Owners say they will be back again on the same date, which is April 1st.

