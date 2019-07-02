Local sweet corn available in PA for the Fourth of July

According to a news release, Pennsylvania Farm Bureau (PFB) says there will be Pennsylvania grown sweet corn available for consumers to buy and enjoy over the July Fourth holiday, despite extremely wet weather conditions during the spring.

An informal survey conducted by PFB found that many farmer-owned markets that typically carry locally-grown corn on the cob will have the Independence Day staple available, even though weather conditions have been less than favorable so far in 2019.

“We were pleasantly surprised to learn that many farmers will have sweet corn available to sell to consumers to include as part of their Fourth of July picnics. We anticipated that record rainfall across the state this year would have put more of a damper on sweet corn production and were happy to learn that the crop is in better shape than expected,” said PFB President Rick Ebert.

Farm Bureau noted that some farm markets and roadside stands in Pennsylvania typically do not have locally-grown sweet corn available until at least the middle of July, but they may have corn available to sell from other parts of the Commonwealth or a southern state.

“We are encouraging consumers to visit farm markets and roadside stands in their communities to access fresh food and to engage in conversations with farmers about how they raise food from the fields to the market,” concluded Ebert.