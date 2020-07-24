Local swimming legend David Brooks inducted into 2020 Class of Erie County Aquatic Hall of Fame

A local legend in the area swimming community was properly honored Friday morning.

Friends, family and board members presented David Brooks with a plaque as he was inducted into the 2020 Class of Erie County Aquatic Hall of Fame.

Brooks is now in his 80s and lives in a local nursing home. However, they wanted to honor him.

They normally have an induction dinner in April, but it was cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“You would have to really know him. He is always telling great stories. We would be around him over the years and he would always have great stories to tell and just really make you laugh and really happy to be around him.” said Jon Myrick, President of the Erie County Aquatic Hall of Fame.

Brooks graduated from East High School in 1954. He was a star athlete in swimming, water polo, golf, and football.

He was also the president of the Millcreek Youth Athletic Association, and was a water polo official for many years.