Two local synagogues and the Jewish Community Council are partnering to give back.

The Jewish Community Council of Erie is taking an initiative to provide emergency funding to the Jewish community in Ukraine.

The council has already allocated $25,000.

The council is also engaging in a matching system for the funding where the council will match donations for anyone interested in supporting the Jewish community.

“What we can do to help if somebody need help. We are always willing, and hopefully able to provide help, and the endowments that the Jewish Community Council has tried to been used for lots of philanthropic purposes throughout the history, and this is one of the really important ways that we can help in a critical time,” said Robert Morais, Rabbi at Temple Anshe Hesed.

Donations can be sent to the Jewish Community Council. They can be contacted through Temple Anshe Hesed or reached directly.