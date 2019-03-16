Local News

Local tattoo shop raises money for daughter's school

By:

Posted: Mar 16, 2019 06:32 PM EDT

Updated: Mar 16, 2019 06:32 PM EDT

Local tattoo shop raises money for daughter's school

Summit, PA -      Steadfast Tattoo held their second annual fundraiser for their daughter's school, Montisorri in the Woods.  Last year this event raised about $1,300 for the school.  They offer a selection of simple pre-drawn tattoos for just $50.  We checked in just 6 minutes into the event and the place was already packed.  

