Local tattoo shop raises money for daughter's school
Summit, PA - Steadfast Tattoo held their second annual fundraiser for their daughter's school, Montisorri in the Woods. Last year this event raised about $1,300 for the school. They offer a selection of simple pre-drawn tattoos for just $50. We checked in just 6 minutes into the event and the place was already packed.
