Local teacher receives national honor

A teacher at McDowell Intermediate High School is the recipient of a national honor.

The 2019 Outstanding Biology Teacher of the Year award was awarded to Mrs. Diane MacWilliams. She has taught at McDowell Intermediate for the past 12 years and is also an adjunct Biology professor at Gannon University. At McDowell Intermediate, MacWilliams teaches Advanced Placement Biology, Honors Anatomy & Physiology, and Forensic Science.

Each year the National Association of Biology Teachers selects an educator that specializes in biology and life science from each state. The recipients are honored for outstanding performance in the classroom as well as outstanding involvement with the school and the community.

“McDowell High School continues to reap the rewards of this truly outstanding educator, a teacher that clearly touches the minds and hearts of her students.” said Mark Krotec, State OBTA director.

MacWilliams will receive her award at the National Association of Biology Teachers convention in Chicago on November 15th.