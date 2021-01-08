Local teachers discuss best ways to approach U.S. Capitol riots with students

Teachers across the country are faced with the question of how they approach this riot on the U.S. Capitol with their students.

General McLane Social Studies teacher Maximillian Knight says this will be an event in history that will be looked at for years to come.

“If that is the case, then I need to do my best job as an educator to make sure that the kids know what happened and to be politically and fundamentally sound when talking about these topics in the classroom.” Knight said.

Knight said that if the students don’t know what the Electoral College is, how can they understand the magnitude of what happened.

“I educated them first on the Electoral College and then we talked as moderately as we possibly can to make sure that everything that happened, they know. At the end of the day, it is their decision to believe in what they would like to believe in.” Knight said.

Hank Barbour, Social Studies teacher at Fairview High School, also weighed in on how he would approach such a sensitive topic with his students.

“Kind of foster discussion to connect the events that we saw, the current events to history, to law, to kind of set the parameters of the debate into always respectfully to challenge the students’ thoughts.” Barbour said.

Barbour said his students were very eager to talk about the riots.

“Sometimes, the classroom is just a great place for them to work the information out and I see it as a wonderful place just for discussion.” Barbour said.

Barbour said he treats his students pretty maturely. Some information can be watered down for them to understand.