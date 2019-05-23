Local teachers help feed hungry students

by: LOU BAXTER

Millions of American children depend on food assistance of some sort, and in Erie, sometimes the only nutritious meals a child may get in  a day are provided by the public school they attend.  


At this time of year, with the number of remaining school days rapidly  dwindling, far too many children in our area face the anxiety of not knowing  where their meals will come from once summer vacation starts.  


To address this concern, the Erie Education Association held a food drive on  Monday, May 20th to benefit Erie’s Second Harvest Food Bank. Members wore red in support of public education and were invited to bring in donations  for the Food Bank.  


In total, the membership of the EEA contributed 825 pounds of  non-perishable food items to the Second Harvest Food Bank, with additional  contributions continuing to come in. 


The Erie Education Association says it is committed to the students and the citizens  of the City of Erie. Members consistently engage with the community and  seek out ways of contributing to the greater good of the community. 
 

