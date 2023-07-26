A spokesperson from Teamsters Local 397 said the union has reached the most lucrative contract with UPS in Teamster history.

The local spokesperson, Joe Douglas, said the next step in the process is for 176 unions to meet in Washington D.C. on Monday, July 31.

They will review and send an offer to the membership for a contract ratification vote. Members will continue to work under a contract extension until the new contract can be voted upon.

Voting begins on August 3 and concludes August 22. UPS has put $30 billion on the table as a direct result of these negotiations.

Teamsters 397 represents 250 members at UPS locations in Erie and Meadville.