Local teen recognized by PETA with Hero to Animals Award

14-year old Avery Sontheimer has raised over $17,000 for animal shelters across the country, and doing so all while battling cancer.

Avery’s Pawsitive Change has sent 2,000 letters along with $5 or $10 gift cards to animal shelters and inspired the charity’s nearly 7,000 Facebook fans to support animal shelters as well.

Sontheimer hopes one day to own an animal shelter.

“I started sending out Walmart gift cards to help all animals everywhere in the United States and I just saw the need there was for animals.” Sontheimer said.

Sontheimer was featured back in July as our Good Kid of the Week.