Local teenager suffering lung damage from vaping now out of ICU

The 19-year-old Iroquois High School graduate who suffered lung damage from vaping has been released from the Intensive Care Unit.

According to his parents, when Anthony Mayo was originally taken to the hospital he was diagnosed with bronchitis.

Mayo’s father explained that they returned to the hospital once his symptoms got worse. They then found out that his left lung was 80% congested and the right lung was 50% congested.

Mayo said he is doing a lot better and his lungs are 70% more clear than when he came into the hospital.

“It’s happening to me and it could happen to you too. I was a 19-year-old healthy, athletic male. I’ve always been. Never had breathing problems,” said Anthony Mayo, 19-year-old Iroquois High School Grad.

Mayo is still in the hospital and says doctors will try to release him in a few days. So far, there have been seven deaths in the country due to vaping.