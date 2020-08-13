Local teens are demonstrating expression through art during the Teen Chalk Art Competition

Teens in Erie are expressing themselves through a piece of chalk outside of the Erie County Public Library.

These students tell us their chalk art is an opportunity to tell their story about what it means to be a teen today. Those students are from the Teen Reading Lounge of the Erie County Public Library.

It’s a program that allows teens to engage in art and literature with other teens in a safe learning space.

Yoselin Person had the chance to speak with a few students. She was live inside the newsroom with more.

Each year, the group also develops a social impact project to give back to the community. The current project was inspired through their reading and the ongoing racial unrest in the nation.

The students of the program hope their art will send out a message that many should be accepting to those who are different than themselves.

The students participating tell us that this art encourages them to promote awareness of teen issues by building on the library’s summer reading challenge, which has a theme of “imagine your story.”

This project is an opportunity to tell their story about what it means to be a young person trying to find their place in today’s world.

Students of the program say today we’re seeing a lot of discussion around gender identity, race, and embracing different cultural backgrounds.

The group hopes this art project will give other teens a chance to create something positive for everyone to enjoy and that people who view the chalk walk will see beauty in diversity and the power of love in Erie.