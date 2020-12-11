Local theater groups proving “The show must go on” as new COVID-19 restrictions are put in place

The entertainment industry continues to take a hit as Governor Tom Wolf puts new restrictions in place.

However, two area theater groups are moving forward with an old saying, “The show must goes on.”

Governor Tom Wolf’s new restrictions are anything but “As You Like It” for student-cast members getting ready to perform the Shakespeare play, now only allowed to perform once and canceling two other performances.

“Here we are now two weeks beyond the original date and we’re going to go with it.” said Fr. Mike Demartinis.

The school has taken proper precautions by having every other row roped off to keep audience members socially distant. However, the indoor venue goes against the new restrictions.

“We do this because we love it and we do this because we have to. We do this for the kids because we’re trying to make this year as normal as possible for them.” Fr. Demartinis said.

At Waldameer, you’ll find another classic taking center parking lot, where “A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play” will show.

Grise visual and audio donated the lights and sound system to ensure that every magical moment is captured.

“It is a lot of effort. We felt strongly about bringing something to the Erie community for the holiday season that could bring them together in a safe way to celebrate.” said Kate Neubert-Lechner, Executive Director at the Erie Playhouse.

On Stage, seven actors bring dozens of characters to life all masked up. The health department giving the go ahead for six shows, calling it a ‘safe production’

“The audiences is all in their cars and their personal bubbles, even the cars are six foot distances. We are making sure we are following every safety protocol to the letter to keep our cast and audiences safe.” Lechner said.

The Erie Playhouse will have two different casts for the show’s run. You can catch “A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play” this evening through December 20th.