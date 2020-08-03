Local theaters make summer performances accessible with online streaming

Some local theaters are making their summer performances accessible by streaming them online.

While so much of the live theater experience is gathering in person to witness actors on stage.

The Playhouse and Gannon University are getting creative to bring live performances into your home.

This summer would have marked Erie’s 16th Shakesphere in the Park, but this year summer nights and Gannon University’s Schuster Theatre are putting on a virtual live production of Twelfth Night.

The director said that the virtual production will uphold a goal of providing accessible theater even during the pandemic.

“Accessible theater to the Erie community so in the interest of still wanting to fulfill that goal and give the Erie community some great live theater to watch to this summer when live theater seems like an impossibility,” said Jenna Sulecki, Director of the Twelfth Night at the Schuster Theatre.

Sulecki added that the Twelfth Night will be live streamed for free on the Schuster Theatre Facebook page on August 3rd, 4th and 5th at 8 p.m.

Sulecki said that the local theater community is looking into ways to stay creative.

“Discovery to be had with what is actually possible as far as online virtual or digital theater is concerned. So we’ve gotten a lot of really good feedback about people who have enjoyed it or just have been grateful that there is still live theater happening for free in Erie,” said Sulecki.

The Erie Playhouse is continuing their at home series with a production of She Kills Monsters: Virtual Realms.

This show can be streamed on Thursday August 6th through Sunday August 9th. Tickets are now available online.

“This is a show that has been around for a few years and the authority actually adapted specifically for online and Zoom is the performed platform so that’s where we are producing the shows,” said Kate Neubert Lechner, Executive Director of the Erie Playhouse.

Neubert Lechner added that the Play tells a coming of age story. Neubert Lechner said that though it is not in it’s traditional format, watching the production is a great way to feel connected to the Erie community.

“It’s not liver theater. The way that were used to seeing it but it still is live and you still are connecting with those performers and were still there connecting as a community having that shared experience of watching something even if we’re not sitting in the same theater together we’re sitting in on our living rooms across the city,” said Neubert Lechner.