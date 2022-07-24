When life gives you lemons, make lemonade. That is what one local third grader is doing in order to help those who are in need.

Nine-year-old Aaron Kehl started selling lemonade last year in May. Since then he has raised around $2,200.

All of the proceeds from the lemonade go towards whichever charity Kehl chooses to sponsor. These causes include the Erie Zoo, the Second Harvest Food Bank, Because You Care, and more.

On July 24, Kehl was selling lemonade to help raise money for the Second Harvest Foodbank while also collecting food items.

“I love helping the homeless and communities, and I love helping everyone I see,” said Aaron Kehl, Young Entrepreneur.

The next and final lemonade sale for Kehl will be held on August 28.