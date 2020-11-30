Local tire shops gear up for increase of business due to upcoming winter season

With this week’s projected snow and stormy weather, many people are gearing up for driving in these conditions.

In the last couple of weeks, some auto service shops have seen an increase in people coming in to have winter tires put on.

The manager at Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers says they’re received some last minute calls. He says the shop has received over ten calls on Monday morning.

“At least ten calls of snow tire changeovers. That’s what we’re doing currently on most of our vehicles coming in last week. We’ve been working on a lot of tires and trying to get people in some snow tires and make sure they’re driving safe and doing tire changeovers as well.” said Ryan Martin.

Martin adding that it’s important for drivers to drive cautiously and give yourself a little more time to get places.