Local tire shops see influx of snow tire customers

With the weather in mind, more people are rushing to tire shops to get snow tires put on their vehicles.

Here is the local reaction to this annual surge of customers.

At Flynn’s Tire and Auto Service, the phones continue to ring and ring.

“Just getting snow tires it’s tough. Everyone wants to have them right now because of the fact that it is snowing out. That’s if we can even get the snow tires cause I’m sure they are sitting in a container out in the ocean somewhere. All I can say is if you need snow tires, call and see if we have them and we will do the best we can,” said Ron Matz, Store Manager at Flynn’s Tire and Auto Service.

At Tires for Less on West 12th, the surge isn’t anything new.

“It’s been overwhelmingly busy since the beginning of October when the smart people started to get their snow tires on. Now you kind of gotta come in and wait it out,” said Norm Loesch, President of Tires for Less.

If you are trying to determine if you need new snow tires, when looking at the old ones look at the tread.

“Anything with a big open shoulder, good cypin will get you through the winter,” said Matz.

“Most snow tires have a much softer rubber compound. So when the temperature falls below 40 below degrees they don’t harden which is huge when you are talking traction,” said Loesch.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists