Community members are reacting to a local Tops Friendly Market closing its doors for good.

Tops Friendly Market on West 26th Street is no longer open at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 23.

The lease is reportedly ending, and the company has decided to not renew the lease due to its proximity to other locations in Erie.

One shopper said she was not happy that the location is closing down.

“I’m pretty disgusted that I got a mailer today from Tops telling me how wonderful it is that they’ve remodeled and they’re reopening some store in Erie when our neighborhood grocery is being taken away from us. A store that I can walk to,” said Freda Tepfer, Erie resident.

One resident said they would miss how close the store was to home.

“I was so disappointed because one thing, it’s right around the corner from my house. If push comes to shove and I can’t drive, I can walk to the store and not only that, I got to know everybody in there. They were so friendly,” said Bridget McCallai, Erie resident.

Another person talked about how they grew up shopping there.

“It’s kind of emotional for us because we came to the store all the time growing up. We can go to the other ones but it just has a place in our hearts,” said Taylor Denning, Erie resident.

A spokesperson for the company said earlier this month that affected employees would be offered positions at nearby stores.