Local towing company explains that they have noticed a rise in capsized and swamped boats this Summer

One local towing company explained that they have noticed a rise in capsized and swamped boats this Summer.

The most recent major incident happened on Saturday August 22nd.

According to the coast guard, a boat that was carrying 13 people capsized just before 2 p.m. over in Presque Isle.

Lakeshore Towing was able to capture the boat and bring it back to Port Erie Sports.

As boaters continue to hit the waters, the company is offering a piece of advice.

“In some cases people are fishing and somebody catches a fish and everybody will run to that side of the boat or the back of the boat and then a wave will come over the side and swamp the boat, or if they have a lot of cargo and coolers that kind of stuff you want to distribute the weight in the boat evenly,” said Eric Guerrein, President of Lakeshore Towing.

There were no major injuries reported from Saturday’s incident.