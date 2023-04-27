A local business opened their doors to welcome a quarterly meeting to their remodeled digs.

The Builders’ Association of Northwest PA held their monthly Builders and Brews meeting at Plyler Entry Systems to discuss their trade in a relaxed environment.

Plyler held the event to help showcase their newly renovated and expanded building to show how much they can offer for their customers and other businesses.

The president and CEO spoke about the event.

“Oh, it’s great, it’s just great to see old faces and new faces, we’re always looking for new members for the Builders’ Association, and so it’s great to see the turnout,” said Jeff Plyler, president and CEO.

The Builders’ Association of Northwest Pennsylvania has been a part of the community since 1945.