Local traffic flagger works to bring a smile to people’s faces

Essential workers are still hard at work, but that doesn’t mean they can’t have some fun while doing so.

A local traffic flagger is not only looking to alert cars when to drive, but also looking to bring smiles to people’s faces.

She says her favorite part about working on Millfair Road is when she can see she’s making a difference in someone’s day.

“It touches my soul. It makes me happy, because we need more smiles. It just makes me happy. I laugh, people make fun of me, I laugh with them. I love it, I just love it,” said Karen Brown, traffic flagger.

Brown says she dances her entire shift away no matter how tired she gets.