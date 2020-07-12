Local trap club honored by Erie County Sportsman League

While most school sports were shot down by the pandemic this spring, one sport was able to shoot down the pandemic.

On July 12th, the Erie County Sportsman League honored the Fort Leboeuf senior trap club.

Trapping is only one of a few team sports that was still able to play this year during the pandemic.

There are currently 38 students on the squad.

This year, the team was not able to have any practices before the season started.

“But we were able to seven weeks ago. We started our season, we did five weeks of shooting on Sundays and made sure we had social distancing and all that stuff in play. We saw our kids improve throughout the season and we look forward to what will happen next year,” said Denny Fortin, President of the Fort Leboeuf Trap Team Boosters.

Some kids got special recognition for making varsity honors. The team also awarded the top male, female and rookie shooters.