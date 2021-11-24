Local tree farm prepares for holiday season

With only one day until Thanksgiving, many people are already thinking about Christmas. And most families will be cutting down their Christmas trees this week.

One local tree farm says it’s been one of the hardest years yet.

It’s about that time to go out and cut your Christmas trees. In Cranesville at Arkwright’s Tree & Wreath Farm, they have experienced some issues related to the pandemic, including staffing shortages.

Bill Arkwright started the tree farm about 35 years ago before him and his wife Denise added homemade wreaths to the business in 2013.

This year, they handmade about 1,500 wreaths, and are selling them here locally, even shipping them all over the U.S.

For the Christmas trees, Bill planted thousands of seedlings this year but he says he lost a large portion of them due to the rainy fall.

Each year, owners Bill and Denise Arkwright buy supplemental trees and try to stay local, but this year the prices have increased tremendously. One supplier even has a two year waiting list.

“My main place that we buy our trees from, they’ve been so overwhelmed they’ve cut everybody’s orders probably 20%. I’m not big by any means compared to some of them, so the 20% kind of just went by the wayside,” said Denise & Bill Arkwright, owners.

Due to the difficulty of finding supplemental trees, the Arkwright’s purchased a tree farm from a retired grower near Edinboro.

“First year, I just hope that they take and grow. I don’t care if they grow much, I just want them to be able to stay green. And with all this rain, they were so moist it actually started to rot the roots out on the little ones in there,” said Denise & Bill Arkwright, owners.

Bill and Denise said they will have more than enough trees this year thanks to the supplemental trees from the Edinboro farm they bought.

Arkwright’s opens at 9 a.m. on Black Friday — plus the wreaths are available for custom orders.

For Denise and Bill, seeing families light up when they come pick their Christmas tree is something they look forward to every year.

