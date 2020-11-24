Local tree farms begin Christmas tree sales early this year to spread holiday spirit

In the previous years, tree farms have waited until after Thanksgiving to start selling Christmas trees, but this year people seem to want to get into the holiday spirit a little earlier.

Some people may not spend the holidays the same way they did in the past, but people are still getting ready to decorate Christmas trees.

The manager at Plantscape Greenhouse said that some people are looking for something to do. The manager said that people can look and purchase Christmas trees outdoors and can also practice social distancing.

Christmas tree decorating can also be a fun activity to do while staying at home.

“This is a normal part of Christmas. You can come out in the fresh air and get a tree and take it home and put it up and it’s like oh there’s a little bit of normalcy here,” said Carol Mcaleer, Manager at Plantscape Greenhouses.

The manager at Plantscape Greenhouse also added that there hasn’t been much normalcy this year so they are happy to contribute to the community’s holiday traditions.