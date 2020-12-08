Local tree farms see surge in sales for live Christmas trees

While most businesses are struggling during the pandemic, one seasonal farm is seeing robust activity during the holidays.

Arkwright Tree and Wreath Farm in Cranesville is finding themselves low on stock, namely Christmas trees.

Owner Bill Arkwright says people are buying them out as fast as he can get the trees on display. He also noticed many in the crowds are there for more than trees.

“A lot of people have come out in mini sessions with photographers. I can’t even give you a count, there’s so many of them on there that come out just to take pictures around their trees and have a family portrait, but they can all do something as a family.” Arkwright said

Arkwright explained that he didn’t plan for a big year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The increased business is a pleasant surprise.