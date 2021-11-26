Local tree farms weigh in on rising price of Christmas trees

The holiday season just would not be complete without purchasing a tree every year for some families.

Things could be a bit different this year with the increase of Christmas tree pricing. This shortage stems from a lack of supply which has led to climbing prices of Christmas trees.

“I think they’ve gone up a little more than they’ve had to, but the problem is there is no supply. You take your big cities, they’re changing. If we’re getting $50 for a Frasier fir here, they’re getting $150 for a Frasier fir,” said John Mason, Mason Farms Retail Operations.

The spike in Christmas tree prices are not a fan favorite among the customers. Owners of local tree farms do not see the prices taking a plunge any time soon.

“I don’t think they’ll go down. I think the cost of living goes up yearly no matter what, so this year is obviously a little bit different. I don’t see them going down.” said Paul Dylewski, owner of Paul’s Trees.

Customers who buy live trees every year have continued their tradition at local tree farms despite the price increase.

“We’ve been here for 50 years. We have four generations, so our customers are pretty consistent every year. I’m sure it won’t bother us this year.” Dylewski said.

