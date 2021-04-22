Local truck company weights in on driver shortages nationwide

Trucking companies across the country are dealing with a shortage of truck drivers.

One of those companies is Barnhart Transportation in North East. They say for every truck driver, there are four open positions.

Over 40% of truck driving training schools have been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company is also having trouble getting drivers back that have been laid off.

“Drivers are making close to, or in some cases more than they were making when they were driving the truck. There is no incentive for them to come back to work at this point.” said Tim Barnhart.

Barnhart says 68% of freight that runs through the United States is handled by commercial truck drivers.