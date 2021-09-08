Local trucking company raises $30k for Shriner’s Hospitals

On Wednesday, an area trucking company showed an afternoon of fun can lead to a lifetime of help at Shriner’s Hospitals for Children.

Staff members at Barnhart Transportation joined with workers at the hospital for a check presentation.

A golf outing at Scenic Heights Golf Course in July raised more than $30,000 for the hospital’s wheelchair seating program.

“I’ve been a Shriner for more than 20 years,” said Tim Barnhart, co-founder of Barnhart Transportation. “So, it’s a cause that’s near and dear to my heart. We’ve been partnering with Shriner’s Hospital’s for the last three years on the three golf outings that we’ve had.”

Since 2017, Barnhart has raised more than $130,000 for Shriner kids.

