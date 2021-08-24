Local twins launch new business creating subscription boxes for college students

Local twins have launched a new business geared specifically towards helping college students.

Fontaine Glenn was live at Gannon University with more.

The Study Buddy Box is the only subscription box designed specifically for college students. And it’s available now for any college student to get.

To talk more about what’s inside and the inspiration behind the box are CEO’s and Co-Founder’s Brielle and Shayla Brown.

In the final half hour — Brielle and Shayla join Fontaine again to talk pricing and the different types of subscriptions available.

Click here for more information and to buy a Study Buddy Subscription Box.

