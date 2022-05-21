Erie officials and residents are moving across state lines to show their support for veteran families.

Here is more on what they’re doing and where they are going.

The people that are gathering to show their support for these families are veterans themselves. They told us what it meant to have this event and the importance of it.

Erie residents, that are also U.S. veterans, are participating in the 13th annual Patriot Tour to show their support for veteran families everywhere.

“It doesn’t get much better than this. It really doesn’t. This is our fourth year participating in this event. This year being that it starts and ends here in Erie is fantastic and it’s pretty monumental,” said Don King, Veteran, United State Marine Corps.

A participant of the Patriot Tour told us why it is important for veterans to support one another.

“The suicide rate with veterans is extremely too high and this is the kind of thing today that gets veterans together,” said Jake Banta, Veteran, Navy Seals.

The veterans are lowering the Patriot Tour flag from the mass of the U.S. Brig Niagara and then will begin their journey across state lines.

Election leaders of Erie told us what the Patriot Tour means to them and their thoughts on the community supporting veteran families.

“As an army veteran myself, it’s a privilege to come with my fellow brothers and sisters and ride for the people that need a little extra help. Anytime the community comes together and helps somebody that needs a little extra help it shows how great of a community we have,” said Brian Shank, Erie County Council.

The veterans will be escorted out of Erie by police to begin their movement of support.

“The flag is going all the way across America. So it’s very exciting and we’re taking it to Jamestown,” said Banta.

Banta has a special message he is sharing with veteran families everywhere.

“Veterans you are not alone and one team and one fight. Remember that,” said Banta.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

The Patriot Tour will return to Erie on Saturday September 17 at Harley Davidson on West 12th Street.