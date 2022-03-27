A bake sale was held on Sunday, March 27 to help raise money for those struggling in Ukraine.

A crowd of people drew in to the First Ukrainian Pentecostal Church in Erie as the church held the bake sale to collect monetary donations for those in Ukraine.

The sweet treats were all Ukrainian desserts. One church member stated that this was not the only fundraiser the church will be holding.

Another bake sale will be taking place in the future and will include Ukrainian meals.

“It’s all Ukrainian bakes actually. Really good food like I said. Ukrainian food is the best you guys. So come on down and help the people out in Ukraine who are really struggling down there right now and just buy some goodies and flip your stomachs,” said Roman Sychuk, Church Member at First Ukrainian Pentecostal Church.

Another fundraiser will take place on April 3. This event will be a dinner with Ukrainian food.