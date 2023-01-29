The Erie community has continued to stand up and support Ukraine in some extremely trying times, so Ukrainians wanted to show their appreciation by hosting a Dinner for Ukraine.

Dinner was set at The First Ukrainian Pentecostal church on Pine Avenue. On the menu were authentic and home cooked Ukrainian dishes, which was blessed before the meal.

One organizer is thankful for the support that Erie has shown over the past year.

“The Ukrainian community is very close in Erie, and I’ve seen how we’ve became so connected with the Erie community. It matters not what ethnicity or background we are, but we all became like one family,” Andrii Malin, one of the event organizers.

“There’s a lot of people that want to participate and help, and people have been helping all year long,” Malin went on to say.

Donations to continue supporting Ukraine were generously being accepted.