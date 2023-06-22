Cancer is the leading cause of death among firefighters and a local union is encouraging firefighters to get screenings.

IAFF Local 293 is teaming up with United Diagnostic Services to give free pre-cancer screenings to both active and retired firefighters.

This is a six-day event that’s taking place at the Saga Club. Firefighters from as far as Pittsburgh have come to participate in the voluntary screening.

A representative from United Diagnostic said these screenings are important for firefighters because they go through extreme situations every day.

“They’re inhaling smoke, they’re touching things, they’re touching their body. Their gear as well can carry anything that can get them sick,” said Michel Pagan, medical assistant and site coordinator for United Diagnostic Services LLC. “It’s important to get an early screening that way it’s early detected. You can go to the doctor; the doctor can give you a plan moving forward.”

Screenings take 30 minutes and takes seven to ten business days to receive results.