Local Union Iron Workers rally for a better deal on benefits, time off and compensation.

More than 25 Local 851 Iron Workers rallied together at the West 20th Street and Rudolph Avenue in Erie.

According to Tracy Cutright, the Vice President of Local 851, for the past three contracts the workers have not been given dental insurance.

Cutright said that the wages have not kept up with inflation over the last five years.

“We want dental and we want a fair wage increase. We want something to kind of account for what they have lost for the past five years and we want that dental plan,” said Tracy Cutright, Local 851 Ironworkers.

The vice president of development for Local 851 said that the International Great Lakes Council president will hold negotiations on the 28th of September on their behalf.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists