Local universities implementing restrictions due to coronavirus

Despite no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Erie County, some universities are still taking precautions.

On the other hand, scheduled events such as Erie’s St. Patrick’s Day parade will continue as scheduled.

Students at both Penn State Behrend and Gannon University are understanding of the different decisions.

Fifteen cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Pennsylvania. However, no confirmed cases of the virus are suspected in Erie County.

Universities across the United States and close to home are implementing class restrictions.

Edinboro University said in an email that spring break is being extended through the week of March 16th.

Professors are also taking the iniative to prepare for online classes that will begin on March 23rd.

Following the month of March, in person classes are expected to resume on April 6th.

Edinboro president said in quote “we realize that many of these temporary changes are disruptive and decisions around them were not made lightly.”

Penn State Behrend also suspended face to face classes, saying they have decided to move to remote learning for all classes beginning Monday March 16th through Friday April 3rd with a plan to resume in person classes on Monday April 6th at the earliest.

Some students say the decision was only a matter of time.

“I wasn’t very shocked because we saw that Ohio State did it, Miami State, and Slippery Rock too. So we were kind of expecting it, but we didn’t know for sure if it was going to happen or not,” said Garret Jackson, a student at Penn State Behrend.

In the heart of the city, Gannon University will continue face to face classes and continue to follow all of the proper health and prevention procedures.

Students at Gannon University say they’re fine with the decision to keep classes in session.

“We pay a lot of money for this university. I feel like since it’s not here yet, we still have time. We can still go to classes with labs and everything,” said Hanna Zarzecki, A student at Gannon University.

As for others, Carrie Pratt a student at Gannon University says she is also not opposed to postponed classes, just as long as they can get the university to a place where students would be able to go online.

Earlier this evening Gannon University announced the general public will not be permitted to the NCAA women’s basketball regionals.