Excitement is building in Erie for the total solar eclipse that’s taking place in just a few months.

Local universities are encouraging the community to learn more about the eclipse and to celebrate this historic moment.

For more than a year, the City of Erie has been planning for thousands of people to visit for the total solar eclipse on April 8.

A discipline scientist for the planetary science division at NASA, and a geology professor at Mercyhurst University said residents should start planning for the event now.

“If people are looking to go out and go somewhere to watch the eclipse, you need to keep in mind that it’s going to be really busy out there,” said Nicholas Lang, geology professor at Mercyhurst University.

Mercyhurst University hopes to engage the community for this historic event.

“People will be able to come and do some hands-on activities that are related to the eclipse we’ll be viewing the eclipse on the football field, the baseball field behind Mercyhurst Prep as well, and it’s just a way to get together, and come together as a community to watch this event as well,” Lang said.

At Penn State Behrend there are several opportunities for communities to learn more and get excited about the solar eclipse.

“Every Saturday our Saturday programming at 11:30 will be all about the eclipse from now until April 8. We have some afternoon and evening events also planned for families where you can come in and we’ll show you how to make some viewers,” said Jim Gavio, planetarium director for the Yahn Planetarium.

The PennWest Planetarium is hosting public shows starting on January 22 that explain the mechanics of an eclipse.

The director explained the path of totality is only about 100 miles wide.

“For you to be in that path of totality is a rare event and we’re so excited that we northwest PA are in that path of totality,” said David Hurd, professor of geosciences and planetarium director at PennWest University.