Local universities looking at the fall semester return

With the school year just right around the corner, universities in Erie County are gearing up to welcome students back to campus this fall.

Universities like Penn State Behrend, Gannon and Mercyhurst have been closed since March.

Once students return in just a few short weeks, things will look a lot different.

Plans are in place for a safe return at colleges and universities across northwestern PA.

“These are really challenging times, but our return to campus groups have been diligently to create a plan to mitigate the threat of the virus,” said Ken Miller, director of administration of student affairs at Behrend.

Classes at Behrend will be taught in-person, remotely or a mixture of both.

If you’re planning on heading to campus, face masks and social distancing will be required in classrooms, common areas and residence halls. You’ll also see increased sanitization measures.

“Our eateries on campus will see reduced occupancy as well. We’ve also created a new app where students will be able to order food, coffee pay for it in advance and have it picked up,” said Miller.

Across the county, Gannon University is preparing to safely welcome students back next week for leadership and sports training.

A different approach is being taken at Gannon University, that’s through an app, that will ask students a series of health questions every day.

“In which they confirm their temperature is not above a 100.4 or above and several other qualifying things,” said Doug Oathaut, marketing and communications at Gannon University.

Temperature checks for faculty at Gannon University will be implemented daily.

A plan for Mercyhurst University looks to be released at the end of the week that their task force is working on.