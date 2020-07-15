Local universities plan virtual homecoming events for 2020

Mercyhurst University and Edinboro University plan to hold virtual homecoming weekends for fall 2020 after cancelling traditional events due to COVID-19.

Merychurst’s Office of Alumni Relations is planning “Homecoming from Home”, which will include special gear, virtual tours and trivia, affinity gatherings and much more. Homecoming from Home is scheduled for October 2-4, 2020.

Edinboro is also still in the planning stages with their virtual events. The university’s homecoming weekend is scheduled for October 2-3, 2020.

You can check Mercyhurst’s website and Edinboro’s website for more information on their homecoming events as it becomes available.

