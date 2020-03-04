Local universities put a hold on international travel based on CDC advice

Local universities are putting a hold on university related student and faculty travel abroad thanks to the fear of the coronavirus.

Mercyhurst University turned around a group of students that were headed for study in Ireland. They got as far as the Newark Airport.

Meanwhile, Edinboro University’s Emergency Response Team has been monitoring the situation and based on CDC recommendations has also canceled international travel.

Edinboro University’s president said “This decision was made out of an abundance of caution. As spring break approaches, we urge you to avoid all nonessential travel.”