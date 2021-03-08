Local university shares student stories on women in history who have impacted our lives

In recognition of Women’s History Month in March, a local university is sharing their student stories on women in history who have impacted our lives.

Reporter Fontaine Glenn spoke with those leading the campaign.

Mercyhurst University is showcasing their student’s stories of women who have inspired them all over their history department’s social media platforms.



Lily Smith, a sophomore at Mercyhurst and the social media coordinator for the history department, has been working with an assistant professor of history to help get these stories out on social media.

Every day, a video that was submitted is posted online, highlighting a different story of women in history and their impact on that student.

Smith says many people rely on social media for much of their information, making it the best way to share these stories.

Not only are students being asked to submit a video, but anyone in the community is encouraged to share their story about a woman in history who has inspired them.

You can submit your video of a woman in history that has inspired you by direct messaging any of the history department’s social media pages:

Twitter – https://twitter.com/HurstHistory26

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/HurstHistory26

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/hursthistory26/

We're celebrating #WomensHistoryMonth with our favorite stories of women and women's organizations and movements from… Posted by Mercyhurst History Department on Tuesday, March 2, 2021