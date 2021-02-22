Local vaccine distributions continue with phase 1A

More than 2,000 Erie residents received vaccines at Erie Insurance Arena this weekend thanks to the Allegheny Health Network at St. Vincent.

Now some people are wondering if mass vaccinations are in the works?

Here is more on how some local hospitals plan to vaccinate more of the community.

In three weeks over 2,000 Erie residents will receive the second dose of the vaccine.

However, the next large scale vaccination clinic depends on when more vaccines become available.

The Allegheny Health Network St. Vincent Hospital clinic vaccinated over 2,000 people in the community on Sunday.

“If you compare that number to the population of the county as a whole, it’s a drop in the bucket and so we have a lot more work to do,” said Daniel Muccio, Chief Medical Officer at AHN St. Vincent.

Dr. Muccio said that it is tough to say when exactly Erie County will complete vaccinating those in phase 1A as it all depends on the vaccine supply.

“I’m not even able to tell you how much vaccines we’re gonna get next, let alone the next several weeks. What I can tell you is as much as they give us, we’re going to get shots in people’s arms,” said Dr. Muccio.

One official from UPMC said that in the past few weeks roughly 3,000 people ages 65 and up have received COVID vaccines each week.

“Our first week we saw 300 patients and then we saw 500 patients and now we’re seeing over 3,000 and I think that’s a testament to making sure that we use every dose of the vaccine that we get,” said Jason Chenault,

Chenault said that for their target vaccine program for seniors they set up appointments as vaccines become available.

Chenault said that with the steady increase of vaccine supply from the state, large scale clinics could be planned in the future.

“If we get more vaccines in mass quantities and we’re talking large quantities of vaccine that’s when I believe it would be fruitful for us to start thinking how we can vaccinate 10,000 people in one day, but we just haven’t seen that happen,” said Chenault.

After completing today’s clinic, the LECOM Center for Health and Aging will have distributed more than 4,500 doses of the vaccine.