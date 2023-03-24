Spring is in the air, which means it’s also the season of home renovations.

The Erie Home and Garden Expo kicked off Friday at the Bayfront Convention Center.

The building is full of exhibits for people to learn about ways to improve their homes and backyards.

They are selling anything from windows to doors to hot tubs to backyard getaways. Anything that can spruce up your property just in time for the warm weather.

All 150 vendors there are local.

“Something really cool that we did this year was that we collaborated with the Builders Association and it’s a local association and we have kind of collaborated with them to work on the home show and a lot of their vendors are here, a lot of members and it’s just a great place to come down and learn about how to improve things,” said Mark Concilla, the show promoter.

The vendors are also experts that can help you with any questions.

One of those local vendors is from Reno Pa, outside of Franklin.

“This is a great opportunity for us to reach out to the community around us we are in a very small rural area and its sometimes tough for us to reach out to the clients we would like to serve. We like to go about 200 miles outside of our radius and this is just a great opportunity for us to meet those people,” said Jessica Zachero of Creekside Granite.

She says the first day of the show people are usually just checking things out.

“I think this show will be interesting for people that are buying new homes, they’ll be interested in renovating homes that they’ve lived in for a long time and I’ve also hear a lot of people say they are looking for information for other people that aren’t able to be here,” Zachero said.

Adam Paluh is selling paintings in the lobby.

“This is wonderful, we’ve been in this area. My father has been painting longer than I’ve been alive so, he has a well-established base and people recognize his name. So, to bring the work out here, to bring it to where everyone is at is a really special thing for us,” said Adam Paluh, a local vendor in attendance.

The Home and Garden Expo is open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.