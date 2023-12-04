A local veterinarian is reacting to a current contagious disease that is prevalent in dogs.

Canine Infectious Respiratory Disease (CIRD) has been around for many years commonly known as kennel cough.

The most recent form lasts six to eight weeks, is not responsive to first-line medication, and is more likely to result in pneumonia turning into more serious problems.

Beth Piersol, associate veterinarian with Animal Ark Pet Hospital, said there are ways people can protect their pets.

“Avoiding places where a lot of dogs congregate — doggy daycare, boarding kennels, dog parks. Be sure that the dogs are vaccinated against Bordetella and parainfluenza, which most dogs are,” said Pierol.

She added your dog should see a veterinarian if it is coughing or has known exposure to CIRD.